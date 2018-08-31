You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FLT acquires two prime Australian properties for A$62.6m

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 9:06 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) has acquired two prime industrial properties in Australia from Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of sponsor Frasers Property Limited for a total of A$62.6 million (S$62.3 million).

The properties, both with 100 per cent occupancy rates, are located in the Australian states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland.

The NSW property has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of seven years, a gross leasable area (GLA) of 20,078 square metres (sq m) and a remaining tenue of 88.9 years. 

The Queensland property is freehold and has a WALE of 4.2 years and GLA of 19,487 sq m.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The NSW and QLD properties are each leased to two individual tenants with average fixed annual rental increments of 3.1 per cent and 3 per cent per annum, respectively.

As the transaction will constitute an interested party transaction, the acquisition fee payable to the manager will be in the form of units of FLT, which cannot be sold within one year from the date of issuance.

The transaction will be financed from the divestment proceeds of 80 Hartley Street in New South Wales andLot 102 Coghlan Road in South Australia.

Robert Wallace, chief executive officer of the Reit's manager said: "We are pleased to strengthen our footprint in Australia's eastern seaboard with the addition of two prime and modern industrial properties which are strategically located in established industrial precincts. Sydney and Brisbane continue to be core markets for FLT, and in the last 12 months both markets have seen strong market demand with limited supply."

He added that both properties will be accretive to FLT's distribution per unit.

Post-acquisition, FLT's portfolio will consist of 82 properties with a total GLA of some 1.9 million sq m and a portfolio value of around A$2.9 billion as at June 30, 2018.

FLT's counter ended Friday up 0.92 per cent to S$1.10, before the announcement was made.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
3 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
4 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Real Estate

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sb-31.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

gpnric15.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening