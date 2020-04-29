FLT renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust after merger

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) has been renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT), following the S$1.58 billion merger between Frasers' logistics and commercial real estate investment trusts (Reits).

The new name is in line with its broadened investment mandate that comprises logistics, industrial, commercial and business park properties, its manager said in a press statement on Wednesday.

With effect from 9am on May 4, FLCT's trading name on the Singapore bourse will be Frasers L&C Tr. Its stock code remains unchanged as BUOU.

As manager of the enlarged Reit, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Asset Management has also been renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management, effective April 28.

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange from 9am on Wednesday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

As at Dec 31, 2019, FLCT has a portfolio of assets worth about S$5.9 billion across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the UK.

FLT units closed flat at 98.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday.