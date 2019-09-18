You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FLT to be included in GPR 250 Index Series from Sept 23

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 9:14 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MAINBOARD-listed Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust (FLT) will be a constituent of the GPR 250 Index Series from Sept 23, the company announced in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Published by the Dutch firm Global Property Research, the series comprises two indices: the GPR 250 Index, representing the 250 most liquid listed property securities globally, and the GPR 250 Reit Index. 

The latter is a subset of the GPR 250 Index, covering all companies having a Reit-like (real estate investment trust) structure. 

To qualify for inclusion in both indices, companies must have a free float market cap of at least US$50 million and must derive at least 75 per cent of their operational turnover from property activities. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are pleased with the positive news of FLT's inclusion… which we envisage will further strengthen FLT's visibility and profile among global investors. We will continue to execute on our strategy to enhance value and returns for our stakeholders," said Robert Wallace, chief executive of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Asset Management, FLT's manager.

FLT will join nine other Singapore Reits represented in the index series.

Units of FLT closed at S$1.20 on Wednesday, down two cents.

Companies & Markets

Envictus to sell loss-making Texas Chicken operations in Indonesia

SIIC Environment secures concessions for China water tariff hikes

Rich Capital JV receives default notice from Batam project contractor

Hot stock: Mapletree Industrial Trust jumps 4.3% after S$400m placement

New app by UOB, SoReal helps SMEs buy commercial properties faster

Wilton Resources to raise S$3.3m via share placements

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

doc775og1s8wrauj7r7cu0_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly