At the groundbreaking ceremony were (from left) Dino Tan, director, family business, Singapore Economic Development Board; Alvin Tan, assistant CEO, JTC Corporation; Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, board member of Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd and group CEO, Frasers Property Ltd; Beh Swan Gin, chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board; Koh Poh Tiong, chairman of the F&N board executive committee; and Jennifer See, managing director, F&N Foods.

PHOTO: F&N FOODS