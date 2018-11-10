You are here

F&N net profit dives 90.5% on absence of one-off gain

Its 2017 profit had been boosted by non-recurring $1.2 billion fair value gain; 2018 revenue is up 1.5%
Sat, Nov 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Higher finance costs and the absence of a one-off gain put a dent in Fraser & Neave's (F&N) earnings for the 2018 fiscal year.
Singapore

HIGHER finance costs and the absence of a one-off gain put a dent in Fraser & Neave's (F&N) earnings for the 2018 fiscal year.

Net profit for the year ended Sept 30 plunged 90.5 per cent to S$122.2 million, in the absence of a $1.2 billion fair value gain

