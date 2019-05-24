You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

F&N ties up with Maxim's to acquire Starbucks Thailand

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Chicago

STARBUCKS Corp agreed to license its Thailand operations to a partner, in the latest sign that the coffee behemoth is sharpening its focus on its key markets of China and the US.

The company entered into an agreement with Coffee Concepts Thailand, a joint venture between Maxim's Caterers Ltd and Thai partner F&N Retail Connection Co, to fully license its retail business in Thailand. The deal is expected to close by the end of the month, the Seattle-based company said in a statement, without giving any financial details.

A transaction could value Starbucks' operations in the country at more than US$500 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shift comes as Starbucks tries to remove distractions from chief executive officer Kevin Johnson as he focuses on boosting performance in its two most important markets.

Starbucks is betting on a massive expansion in China to drive growth amid concerns it's already saturated the US. But China presents its own hurdles, with increased competition from local startups and an economic slowdown that's curbed the company's previous breakneck sales pace.

The company has made similar moves to cede control of its businesses in less important markets. Starbucks last year agreed to license its operations in France and other European countries, and before that in markets including Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Starbucks opened its first store in Thailand in 1998 and has since grown to 372 locations in the market. The Thailand licensee will "focus on accelerating new store development" in an important market, Starbucks said. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Pacific Star sheds aluminium business to focus on property

SIAS does not hold itself out to be a regulator

Boustead Projects' earnings dip 2% to S$5.7m in Q4

China stocks at the mercy of foreigners like never before

Search is on again for Singapore's fastest growing companies

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening