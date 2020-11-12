F&N's full-year earnings dip 2.1%, hit by lower soda sales

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BEVERAGE and publishing company Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Wednesday posted a 2.1 per cent dip in net profit to S$149.2 million, as revenue fell 3.6 per cent to S$1.83 billion for its full year ended Sept 30, 2020.
Its revenue was hit by lower volumes from its soft...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes