You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

F&N's FY20 earnings hit by less fizzy soda sales

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 7:07 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BEVERAGE and publishing company Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Wednesday posted a 2.1 per cent dip in net profit to S$149.2 million, as revenue also fell 3.6 per cent to S$1.8 billion for its full year ended Sept 30.

Its revenue was hit by lower volumes from its soft drinks and publishing businesses, it said.

Revenue from its beverage segment fell 6.8 per cent year on year to S$439.4 million, because Covid-19 containment measures taken by the various governments "adversely impacted" sales, especially during the Hari Raya festive season, it said.

But this was slightly offset by revenue contribution from its Emerald Brewery in Myanmar, which began commercial operations about a year ago. Still, earnings from this segment improved on the back of cost management, lower favourable input costs and lower marketing spend in new markets.

Dairies revenue rose by S$10.5 million to S$1.2 billion on the back of higher e-commerce sales in Singapore and strong export sales in Thailand, aided by favourable currency translation. But earnings from the segment fell due to provision for debts and unfavourable input costs, partially offset by a higher profit share in Vinamilk, its associated company in Vietnam.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Revenue for its printing and publishing segment declined by 17.1 per cent to S$230 million, and recorded a loss of S$10.5 million; this was down significantly from a profit before interest and tax of S$9.3 million in the prior year, which had included one-off gains of S$10.7 million from the sale of non-core assets.

F&N said the closures of non-essential book retail outlets, print plants in China and Malaysia, and the cancellation of textbook adoptions in key markets due to prolonged school closures against the Covid-19 backdrop affected its results. This was despite the business unit executing various cost-management initiatives to mitigate the financial impact of the closures.

The group's earnings per share was 10.4 Singapore cents, versus 10.6 cents a year ago.

The directors have proposed a final dividend of 3.5 cents per share. Together with the interim dividend of 1.5 cents per share paid in June, the total dividend for this year is 5 cents, down from 5.5 cents in the prior year.

The group said that this is for prudence, to maintain a strong balance sheet to give the group flexibility to invest, and to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. If approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on Jan 21, 2021, the final dividend will be paid on Feb 10, 2021.

The group said that while its fourth quarter results suggest that it is "emerging gradually" from the trough, it remains cautious in its outlook as uncertainty still surrounds the health crisis.

It is optimistic that the recovery will gain momentum soon. Meanwhile, the recovery of its publishing business remains "uneven", and it has taken action to mitigate further losses and to refine its business model to remain relevant post Covid-19.

Its shares closed flat at S$1.22 on Wednesday, before the release of its results.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 07:06 PM
Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover from Covid-19

[KUALA LUMPUR] Airlines in Malaysia could take three years to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, depending...

Nov 11, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit mulls fund managers' requisition notice asking for EOGM

THE board of the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday said it...

Nov 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 11, 2020 06:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

[PARIS] Louis Dreyfus Company has agreed to sell a large stake to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ, ending...

Nov 11, 2020 06:18 PM
Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

[KUALA LUMPUR] Airlines in Malaysia could take three years to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, depending...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Gold firms on softer US dollar, concerns over rising virus cases

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

HKEX's Q3 profit jumps 52% on trading revenue, listings boost

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for