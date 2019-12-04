You are here

F&N's S$80m integrated F&B facility in Tuas slated to complete in end-2021

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 12:30 PM
FRASER and Neave (F&N) subsidiary F&N Foods on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming food and beverage facility in Tuas.

The 375,000 square foot facility will cost more than S$80 million and is planned for completion in late-2021. 

Upon completion, the plant will expand F&N Singapore’s capabilities in areas such as production, warehousing, and research and development, as well as enable the company to consolidate most of its Singapore non-alcoholic beverage operations under one roof, the company said in a press statement.

The facility, set to be a "future-ready, smart factory", will feature an automated storage and retrieval system, and is designed to be the group's product innovation centre.

It will make efficient use of water and energy in its operational processes as part of F&N's sustainability practices, with a target to obtain the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum award.

The ceremony was witnessed by chairman of Singapore Economic Development Board, Beh Swan Gin; board member of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited and group CEO of Frasers Property Limited, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi; and assistant CEO of JTC Corporation, Alvin Tan.

Koh Poh Tiong, chairman of the F&N board executive committee, said: "Our investment in this new facility marks our confidence in Singapore’s future, as well as its ability to meet rising global and local challenges.

"This investment also affirms our belief that Singapore has the best resources, infrastructure and talent to sharpen F&N’s competitive edge locally as well as in the international marketplace."

F&N shares, trading cum dividend, were unchanged at S$1.70 as at the midday trading break.

