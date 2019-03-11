You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

F&N's Times Publishing acquires 60% of Print Lab

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 7:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Fraser and Neave's (F&N) Times Publishing unit is taking a 60 per cent stake in a printing company, in a conditional share purchase agreement inked and disclosed on Monday.

The wholly owned Times Publishing will pay S$24.48 million in cash for the stake in end-to-end printing, events and visual media solutions provider Print Lab, which will become an indirect subsidiary of F&N.

That price tag, which took into account Print Lab's net asset value and earnings, is subject to post-completion cash and debt adjustments, said F&N.

It also noted that the net asset value of the sale shares is about S$6.35 million, based on audited financial statements for the year to Dec 31, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The planned acquisition - which is carried out with the view that Print Lab and Times Publishing have complementary businesses - is not expected to have a material effect on the group's net asset value or earnings per share for this financial year, F&N added.

The counter lost S$0.02, or 1.12 per cent, to S$1.77, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Wilmar to take over Goodman Fielder for US$180 million

Sim Leisure Group board doubles down on preference share redemption

Ready-to-eat meals that can be kept for 6-24 months part of S$25m investment by SATS to produce more, cut waste

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Mirach Energy: Revenue in form of durian trees as part of partnership deal; provides breakdown of other receivables

Halcyon Agri to redeem 4.5% perps on April 26, averting 500bps step-up

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

file6ucy3iwnwpk17tu3oik0.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening