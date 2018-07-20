You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Food Empire unit gets creditors' consent to start rehabilitation scheme

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 9:47 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

FOOD Empire Holdings on Friday updated that its associated company, Caffe Bene Co, had successfully obtained consent by the majority of its creditors to commence the court-approved rehabilitation scheme.

Caffe Bene is in the coffee house franchise business in South Korea.

Food Empire's 51-per-cent owned subsidiary, Hallyu Ventures, owns 44.8 per cent shareholdings in Caffe Bene. In January, Caffe Bene had filed for a court-led corporate rehabilitation process due to excessive debts assumed prior to Food Empire's investment in the company.

Now, under the rehabilitation scheme, Hallyu Ventures's shareholdings in Caffe Bene will be adjusted to about 2.24 million shares representing 37.61 per cent, and Caffe Bene will remain as Food Empire’s associated company.

The rehabilitation scheme is not expected to have any material impact on Food Empire's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the current financial year, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering’s electronics arm secures S$764m in contract wins in Q2

China Everbright Water clinches 1.043b yuan water treatment expansion project

BT journalist wins at inaugural SGX Orb Awards

Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang announce new business acquisitions

Cash company Memstar in discussions with "target"

Rachel Eng resigns from boards of Olam International, StarHub

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening