Food Empire’s Q3 revenue rises 28.3% to US$152.6 million

The group’s nine-month revenue is at an all-time high

Sudeep Nair, chief executive officer of Food Empire, says the group is optimistic that it will achieve its "fifth consecutive record financial year". PHOTO: FOOD EMPIRE

[SINGAPORE] Food Empire posted a revenue of US$152.6 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2025, up 28.3 per cent from a year ago.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday (Nov 12), the group attributed the rise to strong growth across its segments in Europe, specifically Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Revenue from Russia in Q3 increased 48.8 per cent year on year. Revenue from the Ukraine, Kazakhstan and CIS segment rose by 39.2 per cent.

Both segments’ growth was “driven generally by consumer promotions and an increase in volume and price gains” over the last year, Food Empire said. It added that robust consumer demand was due to “focused marketing and brand investments, as well as an expanded distribution network”.

“Strong double-digit growth” across the group’s core segments also drove its nine-month revenue to a new high. Group revenue for the first nine months of 2025 jumped to US$426.7 million, up 23.9 per cent from US$344.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Revenue from the group’s South-east Asia segment rose 20.8 per cent year on year to US$114.5 million in 9M 2025.

This was mainly due to the Vietnam market, which generated a 29.3 per cent increase in sales to US$73.5 million, or more than 60 per cent of the segment’s revenue for the period. Food Empire attributed this to a “high rate of consumer acquisition, sustained brand investments and consumer promotions in Vietnam”.

The South Asia segment drew revenue of US$54.5 million in 9M 2025, up 20.3 per cent from US$45.3 million a year earlier. This, the group said, was due to “sustained growth in sales volumes of both freeze-dried and spray-dried soluble coffee”.

Sudeep Nair, Food Empire’s chief executive officer, said the group is “very optimistic of achieving our fifth consecutive record financial year”, given its “all-time high” 9M 2025 revenue.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to make strategic investments to further strengthen our business model towards a resilient and sustainable future for the group,” he added.

Shares of Food Empire rose 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$2.35 on Wednesday, before the news.