You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
IMPACT INVESTING

For Alvin Li, impact investing means taxing dad and becoming a vegan

Sat, Oct 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20181013_LSESG13Q2MV_3588802.jpg
(L-R) Alvin Li, DBS Private Bank client and serial social entrepreneur; Karen Ngui, head of group strategic marketing & communications, DBS Bank, and DBS Foundation board member; and Tan Su Shan, DBS group head of consumer banking & wealth management.
PHOTO: DBS

Singapore

IMPACT investing shouldn't be easy, said Alvin Li, a 28-year old serial social entrepreneur and DBS private bank client.

Companies should have robust measures and take ownership of efforts to ensure their business activities are not harming the environment, said Mr Li on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181013_PG1COVER_3588381.jpg
Oct 13, 2018
Brunch

I See You: Is our data safe, and are we safe from our data?

2018-10-12T013019Z_1613267763_RC19355BD260_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
Oct 13, 2018
Government & Economy

USD expected to continue rising against Singdollar

BT_20181013_PIC2_3588811.jpg
Oct 13, 2018
Life & Culture

The hours fly by on SQ22, the world's longest flight

Most Read

1 Melania Trump says she may be the world's 'most bullied' person
2 Singapore housing curbs won't cool prices, says Morgan Stanley
3 Construction firms challenged as business shrinks, cashflow hit
4 'It's just a beginning': Investors react as stock rout hits Asia
5 S$105.3m Nassim deal is highest for GCBs
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181013_PG1COVER_3588381.jpg
Oct 13, 2018
Brunch

I See You: Is our data safe, and are we safe from our data?

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Oct 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS further tightens Singdollar policy

2018-10-12T013019Z_1613267763_RC19355BD260_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
Oct 13, 2018
Government & Economy

USD expected to continue rising against Singdollar

nm-sgskyline-1210.jpg
Oct 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Q3 growth better than expected; economists upgrade 2018 forecasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening