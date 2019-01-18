Forchn plans for second, bigger fund to shop for S-E Asian assets

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE ink has barely dried since Forchn Holdings launched a US$150-million private equity fund last year to buy logistics real estate in South-east Asia but already the sponsor of EC World Reit has plans to launch a second, bigger fund.
The privately-held group, with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg