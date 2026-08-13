Ford to stop importing SUV model from China to US amid Trump’s reshoring push

The US president has pressured automakers to shift more production home, imposing higher tariffs on imported cars and parts

From 2030, Ford plans to expand US output, having imported the Lincoln Nautilus SUV from China since 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

FORD Motor will stop importing the one model it ships into the US from China, with the automaker shifting production of the Lincoln sport utility vehicles (SUV) to its home market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said on Wednesday (Aug 12) it will expand Lincoln output in the US beginning in 2030. It has imported the Lincoln Nautilus SUV from China since 2024.

When Ford announced plans about three years ago to import the Nautilus from Hangzhou, where it is built via a joint venture with China’s Changan Automobile, the carmaker cited a lack of available capacity in North America.

The Ontario plant that used to assemble the SUV was retooled to make other models.

Ford sold almost 34,000 Nautilus SUVs in the US in 2025, making it a modest seller.

By comparison, the automaker delivered nearly 829,000 F-Series pickups, plus almost 223,000 Explorers and more than 146,000 Broncos in 2025.

US President Donald Trump has heaped pressure on automakers to reshore more production to the US, imposing higher tariffs on imported cars and parts. BLOOMBERG