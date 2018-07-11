You are here
Foreland Fabrictech hit with enforcement notice over China suit
The suit involves a lending and guarantee deal going back to 2013; firm says its board didn't know about it
Singapore
FORELAND Fabrictech Holdings and one of its units have received a court enforcement notice from Fujian Jinjiang People's Court over an undisclosed lawsuit that began in 2013, involving a private lending and guarantee agreement over seven million yuan (S$1.4 million).
The
