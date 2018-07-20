You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Foreland Fabrictech's independent directors quit, leaving behind a one-man board

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 1:12 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BELEAGUERED Chinese textile maker Foreland Fabrictech Holdings has lost all of its independent directors, with only executive chairman Yang Meng Yang left on the board, the company announced on Friday.

Seah Chee Wei, Wu Geng and Lim Aik Bin resigned in one fell swoop on Thursday, with all of them saying that they left "to pursue other interests". Mr Seah and Mr Wu joined the board in late 2014, while Mr Lim was appointed in November 2017.

The latest board announcement, signed by Mr Yang, said that the company is now looking for new candidates to reconstitute the board and the nominating, remuneration and audit committees, to comply with Singapore regulations.

Foreland Fabrictech, which has been suspended from trading since Dec 27, 2016, said earlier in the week that it does not know how much it owes in a Chinese court case that dates back to 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also faces a legal imbroglio involving former executive chairman Tsoi Kin Chit, whom the company has accused of going rogue with a subsidiary in China despite his resignation in 2016. Foreland Fabrictech said in May 2018 that it "may have lost control" of that subsidiary, Fulian Knitting Co, without full access to its funds.

Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 2.2% to 2.81 Singapore cents

OUE Lippo Healthcare warns of Q2 loss

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
4 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
5 Koufu at S$0.64 after midday break on trading debut, up 1.6% from IPO price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

nz-keppel-200718.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening