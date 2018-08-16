You are here

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

Chew Sutat: SGX is unlike HKEx, which has China as its huge hinterland; SGX in fact punches above its weight
Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Unlike Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), Singapore Exchange (SGX) does not have China as its hinterland, but has managed to punch above its weight in niche sectors, thanks to its diversified fund-raising options, says Chew Sutat, SGX's head of equities and fixed income.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

UNLIKE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), Singapore Exchange (SGX) does not have China as its hinterland, but has managed to punch above its weight in niche sectors, thanks to its diversified fund-raising options, says Chew Sutat, SGX's head of equities and fixed income.

