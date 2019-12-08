You are here

Forise: CEO resigned due to remuneration disagreement

Sun, Dec 08, 2019 - 5:41 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Forise International commented that its chief executive officer (CEO) resigned four months into the job because he and the board could not agree on his remuneration.

The company, in its written response to the bourse operator Singapore Exchange on Dec 8, said that Ching Yeh quit his position as CEO shortly after his appointment on July 26 as the 31-year-old was not able to accept the remuneration package offered by the board.

Also, Forise said its executive chairman Wang Xin resigned from the position on Nov 29 "due to personal reasons". As its nature was personal, it was not detailed to the company. Mr Wang was appointed to the post in 2015.

Executive director Peng Weile will take over the duties of Mr Wang and be in charge of the company, which offers strategic planning, corporate advisory, financial restructuring advisory, management consulting services and financial factoring services.

The counter ended unchanged at S$0.003 on Dec 6.

