Formal Law Alliance Withers KhattarWong to be a fully integrated practice

FORMAL Law Alliance (FLA) Withers KhattarWong has become a fully integrated practice and operates as a single entity, rather than as two separate firms practising under the banner of an alliance.

Partners of FLA Withers KhattarWong announced in a media statement issued on Jan 2 the beginning of their combined law firm - legally named Withers KhattarWong LLP. Withers Worldwide and Singapore law practice KhattarWong had forged an FLA in 2015. After three years of collaboration, the two firms decided to take their relationship a step further - in the form of a fully-integrated entity.

Deborah Barker, senior counsel, managing partner of Withers KhattarWong, told The Business Times that they believe it would be better if they practise as one entity rather than two separate firms, eliminating any duplication in resources at the same time. After the integration, Withers Singapore would be closed down.

According to the statement, Withers KhattarWong is the largest international law firm focused on private capital in Singapore, with over 90 lawyers qualified in various jurisdictions including Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia and Ukraine.