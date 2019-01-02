You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Formal Law Alliance Withers KhattarWong to be a fully integrated practice

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 4:52 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

FORMAL Law Alliance (FLA) Withers KhattarWong has become a fully integrated practice and operates as a single entity, rather than as two separate firms practising under the banner of an alliance.

Partners of FLA Withers KhattarWong announced in a media statement issued on Jan 2 the beginning of their combined law firm - legally named Withers KhattarWong LLP. Withers Worldwide and Singapore law practice KhattarWong had forged an FLA in 2015. After three years of collaboration, the two firms decided to take their relationship a step further - in the form of a fully-integrated entity.

Deborah Barker, senior counsel, managing partner of Withers KhattarWong, told The Business Times that they believe it would be better if they practise as one entity rather than two separate firms, eliminating any duplication in resources at the same time. After the integration, Withers Singapore would be closed down.

According to the statement, Withers KhattarWong is the largest international law firm focused on private capital in Singapore, with over 90 lawyers qualified in various jurisdictions including Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia and Ukraine.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Pan Ocean could see US$13b fall in sales from long-term Vale shipping contract

Hot stock: Silkroad Nickel shares up 14% up after married trade deal

Koon Holdings appoints new CFO

Artivision in talks to extend long stop date of MC Payment acquisition

Raffles Medical opens its first China hospital in Chongqing

Luzhou Bio-Chem appoints Koh Pee Keat as new CFO

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 China’s property market strains the world
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

Jan 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore insurer NTUC Income gets rated 'AA-' by S&P Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening