You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Former CapitaLand CEO appointed SPH independent director

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 6:07 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

file75k5bmllis3ulb1xhtv.jpg
Former CapitaLand CEO Lim Ming Yan has been appointed an independent director of Singapore Press Holdings.
SPH

FORMER CapitaLand group chief executive officer Lim Ming Yan has been appointed an independent director to the board of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, with effect from June 3.

He will also be appointed a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Mr Lim, 56, spent 22 years with CapitaLand, last serving as president and group CEO from 2013 to 2018. As the CEO of CapitaLand China from 2000 to 2009, he grew the company into the largest foreign real estate player in China. He was CEO of The Ascott group from 2010 to 2018, during which time its portfolio grew from some 25,000 serviced residence units to more than 100,000.

Among Mr Lim's current appointments, he is chairman of Workforce Singapore, a member of the Future Economy Council and co-chairman of its built environment sub-committee, a board director of Business China, and a board director of Singapore Tourism Board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang welcomed Mr Lim onboard, saying: "He is a seasoned and progressive business leader with many years of experience and multiple achievements in the property sector. Not only is he a real estate veteran, he is also known for embracing digitisation in empowering businesses. He will be a great asset to the board as we work with management to seize opportunities to transform and grow SPH's businesses."

Mr Lim said: "SPH is a respected media organisation. Not only has it embarked on the transformation of its media business, it has also made big strides into other businesses in Singapore and beyond. This is an exciting time for SPH, and I am honoured to be joining its Board. I look forward to working with the rest of the SPH Board to contribute to the company's business strategy and success."

Companies & Markets

Moody’s confirms Frasers Centrepoint Trust’s Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

Top Global 'still evaluating' options to purchase office-retail units from Allied Tech director

Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains from investment properties

SunMoon sinks into the red with full-year loss of S$4.3m

Valuetronics FY19 profit down 2.6%, to pay out 20 HK cents per share

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

No contents
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramps up Singapore insurance business in bid to capture more of Asia's wealth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening