He has agreed to come for a transcribed interview with several US House committees

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO after reports of affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over the firm’s exports to China. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has agreed to appear for a transcribed interview with several US House committees on Dec 1, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO on Nov 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China.

Nvidia’s general counsel Tim Teter will appear before the same committees on Dec 2. It was not immediately clear if the men would attend in person or speak remotely.

The interviews will take place before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee, the statement said.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” Republican chairmen of the committees, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, said in a statement.

“The American people need answers on Mr Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal.”

Mast’s office had no immediate comment when asked if Jeffrey Kessler, who oversees export controls at the Commerce Department, would also appear.

The committees last week had also sought an appearance from Kessler, who has drawn fire for not taking tougher action to stop smuggling of Nvidia AI chips to China.

Reuters was first to report on the committee’s initial request. REUTERS