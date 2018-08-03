You are here

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 1:15 PM

A FORMER director of Sakae Holdings was taken to court on Friday after he allegedly committed offences involving more than S$20 million.

Andy Ong Siew Kwee, 47, faces 17 charges over offences that include criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Four other men allegedly linked to his case were also taken to court on Friday.

They are: Chua Wei Tat, 34; Ong Han Boon, 43; Wijesekera Mahin Chandika, 44; and Ho Yew Kong, 48.

All the men except for Wijesekera are Singaporeans. He is a Sri Lankan.

The Straits Times understands that Andy Ong and Ong Han Boon are not related to each other. The duo are represented by lawyer Hamidul Haq.

Andy Ong was offered bail of S$700,000 while Ong Han Boon's was set at S$450,000.

The other three men are unrepresented and they were offered bail of S$20,000 each.

The five men will be back in court on Sept 10.

Mainboard-listed Sakae Holdings operates the Sakae Sushi chain of conveyor belt sushi restaurants. 

THE STRAITS TIMES

