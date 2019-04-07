You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fortis units in talks to explore possibility of selling stakes in RHT Health Trust, trustee-manager

Sun, Apr 07, 2019 - 7:55 PM

RHT Health Trust Manager, in its capacity as trustee-manager of RHT Health Trust (RHT), said in a regulatory filing with the Singapore Exchange on Sunday that it has been notified by Fortis Healthcare International (FHIL), a controlling unitholder of RHT, and Stellant Capital Advisory Services, the sole shareholder of the trustee-manager, that they have each begun talks with various parties to explore the possibility of sale of their interests in the trust and the trustee-manager respectively.

This is subject to the applicable corporate/shareholder approvals and regulatory approvals, including approvals from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and regulators in India.

FHIL and Stellant are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of India's Fortis Healthcare (Fortis).

Fortis has a total interest of 27.82 per cent of the units in RHT, comprising 25.14 per cent held by FHIL and 2.68 per cent held by the trustee-manager (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stellant).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Each of FHIL and Stellant has further notified the trustee-manager that these discussions are preliminary and that no firm proposal has been received. FHIL and Stellant have also indicated that they will inform the trustee-manager of any further developments. 

There is no certainty that any transaction will materialise from the foregoing discussion. "Unitholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in trading of the units of RHT and to refrain from taking any action which may be prejudicial to their interests," the trustee-manager said.

In January this year, RHT completed the disposal of its entire portfolio of healthcare assets to Fortis for about S$895.55 million. The trust's assets included its interests in 12 clinical establishments, four greenfield clinical establishments, as well as two operating hospitals in India. 

Companies & Markets

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay moves to lead GrabFood

SPH Reit's second quarter DPU up 0.7% to 1.41 cents

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Fabchem China's general offer closes on May 3

Advanced MedTech enters new phase as independent firm, but says it's 'business as usual'

Yongnam links share price surge to IRs' S$9 billion investment plans

Editor's Choice

lwx_print2_060419_4.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Diversified, growing economy gave govt negotiating muscle in IR talks: Chan Chun Sing

lwx_garena_060419_10.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Technology

Mobile games emerge as Garena's main growth engine

BT_20190406_RMOCBC6_3745747.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game
4 16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors
5 Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190406_MXBRUNCHCOVER_3744477-1.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Brunch

A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate

BT_20190406_ABKAREN6_3745676.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil

lwx_print2_060419_4.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Diversified, growing economy gave govt negotiating muscle in IR talks: Chan Chun Sing

lwx_garena_060419_10.jpg
Apr 6, 2019
Technology

Mobile games emerge as Garena's main growth engine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening