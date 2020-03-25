You are here

Fortress Minerals mining activities remain suspended as Malaysia extends movement control order

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:04 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED Fortress Minerals said on Wednesday that its mining activities in Bukit Besi, Terengganu, Malaysia, continue to be suspended, in compliance with Malaysia's ongoing movement control order, which has been extended to April 14.

However, the group is still unable to quantify or determine the extent of the financial impact of the control order on its earnings per share and net asset value per share for the financial year ending Feb 28, 2021.

"The board will continue to monitor the evolving situation and will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are material developments on this matter," it said its regulatory update. 

Shares of Fortress Minerals closed flat at S$0.21 on Wednesday. 

