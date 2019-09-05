Fortress Minerals' subsidiary served writ of summons over workplace accident

A SUBSIDIARY of Fortress Minerals Limited, an iron ore concentrate producer, has been served a writ of summons dated Aug 21, 2019, from the Kuala Terengganu Session Court in Malaysia.

The writ of summons relates to an accident at subsidiary Fortress Mining Sdn Bhd's Bukit Besi Mine that resulted in the death of a plant operator.

The court has fixed a return date on Sept 23, 2019. The company is currently seeking legal advice.