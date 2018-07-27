You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fortune Reit posts higher first half DPU of 26.34 HK cents

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 7:54 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

POSITIVE rental reversions gave a fillip to Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust's (Reit) first half results, with the Hong Kong-based trust on Friday announcing a 3.2 per cent rise in its distribution per unit (DPU) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 26.34 HK cents, up from 25.53 HK cents in the same period a year ago.

Unitholders will get their share of the payout on Aug 29, 2018.

For the reporting period, the Reit saw a 2.2 per cent rise in revenue to HK$978.1 million (S$169.69 million), while net property income was lifted 3 per cent to HK$748.6 million.

The positive rental reversions were offset by the divestment of Provident Square, which Fortune Reit successfully completed on Feb 28, 2018 for HK$2 billion. Out of that number, HK$1.1 billion has been applied for early repayment of a bank loan due 2019, which Fortune Reit said has reduced its gearing and "eliminated refinancing needs" until 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Total property operating expenses - excluding the manager's performance fee - inched downward by 0.5 per cent year-on-year to HK$206.2 million.

Meanwhile, Fortune Reit's gearing ratio and aggregate leverage stood at 22.3 per cent, compared to 27.4 per cent as at Dec 31, 2017, a result of higher property valuation and a lower borrowing level.

Fortune Reit holds a portfolio of 16 retail properties in Hong Kong, comprising some three million square feet of retail space  and 2,713 car parking lots, with Fortune City One, Fortune Kingswood, Ma On Shan Plaza and Tsing Yi Square among the retail properties.

The Reit's counter last closed at S$1.66 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical, IVI-RMA to form assisted reproduction platform in Singapore

Jardine Matheson Holdings' H1 2018 net profit down on lower non-trading gains

UIC net profit jumps 47% in Q2 on fair value gains

SGX's Q4 net profit falls 1.8%

OUE Hospitality Trust's Q2FY2018 DPS dips 3.3%

M1 Q2 net profit up by 1.5% on higher service revenue, but H2 may not be as rosy

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening