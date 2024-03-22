Four Cordlife directors, ex-group CEO arrested amid CAD probe

FOUR directors of Cordlife Group, along with its former group chief executive, Tan Poh Lan, have been arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and then released on bail

On Friday (Mar 22), the troubled cord-blood bank said this was related to alleged breaches-of-disclosure obligations by Cordlife on the matter of irregular temperatures in a certain cryogenic storage tank, first disclosed by the group on Nov 30, 2023.

The four directors are acting chairman Ho Choon Hou, independent directors Yeo Hwee Tiong and Titus Cheong, and non-independent, non-executive director Chow Wai Leong.

Poh tendered her resignation as the company’s group chief executive and executive director in October 2023 to “pursue personal interests”.

Former TransGlobal Real Estate Group director Yiu Pang Fai was appointed in February this year to take over as group chief executive. TransGlobal holds a 27.9 per cent stake in Cordlife.

In its statement on Friday, Cordlife said its chief financial officer Thet Hnin Yi has been asked to assist with CAD’s investigations, but has not been arrested, placed on bail, or charged with any offence so far.

SEE ALSO Cordlife substantial shareholders submit separate EGM requisition notices to remove directors in tussle

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

CAD and the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a notice on Mar 19 for certain Cordlife directors to attend an Apr 2 interview at the CAD.

These directors – independent director Joseph Wong as well as non-independent, non-executive directors Zhai Lingyun, Chen Xiaoling and Yiu Ming Yiu – are not based in Singapore.

Wong was also the company’s chairman until he stepped down in February this year, citing “personal reasons”.

Cordlife said: “Given that the current board has been overseeing and providing guidance on the ongoing work undertaken by the company to investigate and address the lapses identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in relation to the company’s Singapore operations, the majority of the board is of the view that it would be in the interests of the company for all directors to continue serving on the board.”

But the group added that Zhai and Chen “disagree that all the directors who have been arrested and released on bail are suitable to remain on the board”.

As it awaits the development of CAD’s investigations, Cordlife said it will continue to consider and assess the suitability of its directors to continue serving on its board.

It will also consider appointing new independent directors to “serve as additional checks and balances”.