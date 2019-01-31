Four hotels fined for anti-competitive behaviour: CCCS

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FOUR hotels have been fined more than S$1.5 million in total for exchanging commercially sensitive information and infringing the Competition Act, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Wednesday.
The competition watchdog issued an
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg