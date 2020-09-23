Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

MAINBOARD-LISTED property player Fragrance Group is headed for a change of chief financial officer (CFO), as the present occupant of the role is resigning.

Chen Loong Mey, 43, will step down on Oct 12 to pursue other opportunities, the board said in a bourse filing on Wednesday. She has been CFO since Aug 2017.

The board added that there are no unresolved differences in opinion on material matters or any other relevant issues that must be told to shareholders over her departure.

She will be replaced by Angela Lim, now the CFO of BW Global Pte Ltd.

Ms Lim, 51, takes over as Fragrance CFO on Nov 2, with the board saying that it approved her appointment based on her qualifications and experience.

Fragrance shares closed up by 0.1 Singapore cent, or 0.88 per cent, at S$0.115, before the latest announcement.