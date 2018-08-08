You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fragrance Group's net profit up 20.5% in Q2

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 7:40 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FRAGRANCE Group posted a net profit of S$5.38 million for its second quarter, up 20.5 per cent from a year ago.

Revenue went up 62.5 per cent to S$56.8 million, on account of higher contributions from its City Gate development project in Singapore, rental revenue from commercial properties, and full quarter hotel operations income from ibis Styles Hobart, in Australia, which commenced operations in July 2017.

Earnings per share stood at 0.10 Singapore cent, up from 0.06 cent previously.

No dividend was declared.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group flagged that property market sentiments are expected to be affected in the short term due to the latest round of cooling measures.

Fragrance Group has secured two sites for development namely 205 Jalan Eunos and 31 Jervois Road. The group has completed the purchase of 31 Jervious Road and expects to complete the purchase of 205 Jalan Eunos in H2 2018. The group is actively working on the redevelopment plans of these two projects.

City Gate, the mixed development project in which the group has a 50 per cent interest, is nearing its completion. With 99.7 per cent of the residential units and 76.1 per cent of the commercial units already sold, the group expects to "receive healthy cashflow" upon its completion.

The group is also continuing its efforts to increase the occupancy of its investment properties in Singapore.

In Australia, the group is actively working on its various development projects in Australia. Construction works for Premier Tower and NV Apartments are in full swing and marketing efforts are ongoing to sell the remaining units in these two projects as well as the 555 Collins project.

As for the UK, the group's three hotel investment properties, namely The Crown Hotel, Lyndene Hotel and The Townhouse Hotel, will provide stable recurring income in FY2018.

Companies & Markets

SBS Transit Q2 profit up 52.9%

PropNex Q2 net profit up 3.9% despite IPO-related costs

Fair value gains push up Yeo Hiap Seng's Q2 profits by 66.4%

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Wednesday

Vard Holdings exit offer extended to Aug 24

BM Mobility launches first electric bike-sharing service in Malaysia

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pm.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

PM says strong economy and sound finances needed to sustain building of S'pore in next 50 years

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening