Franchise sales-related expenses added to jump in 2018 payables: Best World

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SALES-related expenses from its franchise segment, higher accruals for commissions and convention expenses drove Best World International's trade and other payables to more than double in 2018, the direct-selling company said late on Monday in a bid to "provide further
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg