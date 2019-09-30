You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust appoints Edmund Tie & Co CEO as non-exec director

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 8:30 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

FRASERS Centrepoint Asset Management has appointed Koh Choon Fah as a non-executive and independent director, the manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust announced on Monday after market close.

Ms Koh, 61, has also been appointed a member of its audit committee, and of its nominating and remuneration committee. All appointments take effect from Oct 1.

Currently chief executive officer and executive director of real estate firm Edmund Tie & Company (SEA), Ms Koh has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry and academia.

Units in Frasers Centrepoint Trust closed up six Singapore cents or 2.24 per cent at S$2.74 on Monday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Sunpower wins 49m yuan tender from repeat customer Sinopec

Thakral acquires 4.4ha Queensland site for A$6m via retirement resort JV

Repsol buys 40% stake in United Global unit for up to US$46.5m

Hyflux debt moratorium extended by two more months to Dec 2

'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', penny stocks saga's Quah allegedly said

Parkson Retail Asia fends off Malaysian landlord's claim for unpaid rental

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly