Frasers Centrepoint Trust appoints Edmund Tie & Co CEO as non-exec director

FRASERS Centrepoint Asset Management has appointed Koh Choon Fah as a non-executive and independent director, the manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust announced on Monday after market close.

Ms Koh, 61, has also been appointed a member of its audit committee, and of its nominating and remuneration committee. All appointments take effect from Oct 1.

Currently chief executive officer and executive director of real estate firm Edmund Tie & Company (SEA), Ms Koh has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry and academia.

Units in Frasers Centrepoint Trust closed up six Singapore cents or 2.24 per cent at S$2.74 on Monday before the announcement.