Frasers Centrepoint Trust issues S$200m 3-year notes at 3.2%

THE trustee of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Monday issued S$200 million of notes due 2023 with a 3.2 per cent fixed-rate coupon.

The Series 001 notes are issued under its S$3 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

Net proceeds will be used for refinancing existing borrowings and general working capital and/or capital expenditure requirements of FCT and its subsidiaries, FCT's manager said.

The three-year notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by FCT's trustee, and have been assigned an issue rating of BBB by S&P Global Ratings.

DBS and OCBC are joint bookrunners for the notes, which are issued in bearer form and in denominations of S$250,000 each.

The Singapore Exchange has given in-principle approval for the listing and quotation of the notes, which are expected to be admitted to the official list of the bourse at 9am on Wednesday.

FCT units were up S$0.02 or 1 per cent to S$2.08 as at 10.02am on Tuesday.