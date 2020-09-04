Frasers Centrepoint Trust to raise up to S$1.39b to buy rest of AsiaRetail Fund

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is proposing to raise up to S$1.39 billion in equity through a private placement and/or a preferential offering, to fund its acquisition of the remaining 63.1 per cent of AsiaRetail Fund (ARF) for S$1.06 billion from its sponsor Frasers Property...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes