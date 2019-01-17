You are here

Frasers Commercial Trust: In talks with various prospective tenants to lease space at Alexandra Technopark

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 4:07 PM
FRASERS Commercial Trust (FCOT) is in discussions with various prospective tenants to lease space at Alexandra Technopark, its manager said in response to The Business Times article which said Google is in advanced talks to take up 400,000 sq ft at the technopark.

The trust manager said “there is no certainty that any agreement would be reached or any definitive agreement would be entered into, in respect of these on-going discussions”.

Following this, the trust has requested the lifting of a trading halt on its units.

It had requested for the halt on Thursday at 8.51am, before the start of the day’s trading.

As at 3.23pm, its units traded flat from Wednesday’s closing price at S$1.43 apiece.

