Frasers Commercial Trust's Q2 DPU flat at 2.40 Singapore cents

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 8:44 AM
FRASERS Commercial Trust (FCOT) is maintaining a distribution of 2.40 Singapore cents per unit for its second quarter amid lower occupancy and higher property tax at Alexandra Technopark.

Distribution to unitholders for the quarter ended March 31 rose 5.2 per cent to S$21.7 million. Gross revenue dipped 7.9 per cent to S$30.4 million from S$33.0 million a year ago. This was due to a lower occupancy rate for Alexandra Technopark, divestment of 55 Market Street in August 2018 and a weaker Australian dollar.

Net property income (NPI) was S$20.1 million, down 10.5 per cent from S$22.4 million a year ago. The fall was due to lower revenue, higher property tax for Alexandra Technopark and higher amortisation of lease incentives for its Central Park and 357 Collins Street properties. 

The real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager, Frasers Commercial Asset Management, noted that its NPI exclude the results of Farnborough Business Park, which is held as a 50-50 joint venture and equity-accounted.

FCOT’s average committed occupancy rate stood at 81.5 per cent as at March 31 this year.

Its gearing, at 29.1 per cent for the same period, was below the regulatory limit of 45 per cent. It added that this provided a “high degree of financial flexibility” to pursue growth initiatives and capitalise on market opportunities, as well as a buffer against unforeseen market risks.

According to the Reit manager, while there remains uncertainties on the eventual outcome of Brexit, it “remains confident” of the UK's long-term prospects. 

It said that it expects the performance of UK property Farnborough Business Park to remain stable, given its high-quality tenant base and healthy occupancy rate of 98 per cent. This is along with its weighted average lease expiry of 7.3 years, with 90 per cent of current leases by income expiring beyond fiscal 2022.

FCOT units closed at S$1.47, down one cent on Monday. 

