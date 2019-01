FRASERS Hospitality Asset management said on Friday that it has appointed Gan Chee Teik as its chief financial officer.

He will be responsible for the financial and capital management of Frasers Hospitality Trust, Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.

He joined Frasers from OUE Hospitality REIT Management and OUE Hospitality Trust Management, where he was previously chief financial officer.