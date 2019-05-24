You are here

Frasers Hospitality Trust appoints former head of investment as ceo

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 7:17 PM
From July 1, Colin Low will succeed Eu Chin Fen as chief executive officer of Frasers Hospitality Asset Management (FHAM) and Frasers Hospitality Trust Management (FHTM).

FHAM is the manager of Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and FHTM is the trustee-manager of Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.

Ms Eu, who has been chief of the managers since 2014, will step down and return to Frasers Hospitality as chief investment officer from July 1.

Mr Low, 42, was formerly CBRE’s head of hotel investment properties for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to that, he was with the Frasers Property Group for seven years, first as director of business development at Frasers Hospitality from 2011 to 2014, and subsequently as head of investment of FHAM.

“The board has continually reviewed succession planning for management, and the time is now right for leadership transition,” said Law Song Keng, chairman of the managers. “The board would like to express its appreciation to Chin Fen for her dedication and invaluable contributions to FHT, and wishes her all the best in her next appointment.”

Mr Law went on to add: “Colin is no stranger to Frasers Hospitality Trust, and he has 18 years of experience in investment and corporate business development covering the hospitality, retail and other real estate asset classes. He is well qualified to take on this role, and we look forward to working closely with him and the management team to deliver long-term growth to our stapled security holders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Low said: “I am deeply honoured to be given this opportunity to return to FHT and assume this leadership role. I look forward to working with our dedicated board and colleagues to build upon the strong foundation Chin Fen has laid and to steer FHT forward.”

