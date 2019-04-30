You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust Q2 DPS down 11.5%

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 10:01 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FRASERS Hospitality Trust (FHT) posted an 11.5 per cent decrease in distribution per staple security to 0.98 Singapore cent from 1.11 Singapore cents in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

That came as Q2 income available for distribution fell 10.4 per cent to S$18.7 million from the previous year.

For the three months ended March 31, gross revenue sank 7.6 per cent to S$34.6 million from the preceding year. Net property income sank 9.1 per cent to S$25.2 million from the previous year.

The decrease in gross revenue and net property income was due mainly to the weaker performance of the Australia, Malaysia and Japan portfolios.

FHT is a stapled group comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.

FHT units finished unchanged at S$0.765 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into black with Q3 net profit of US$10m

CEO of LMIRT manager steps down, deputy CEO to take over

Capitaland Q1 net profit falls 7.4 per cent to S$295.6m

CSE Global announces constitution of investment committee; changes to existing board committees

Singapore Airlines and SATS renew aviation services contracts for five years

China Everbright Water secures waste water treatment project in Ji’nan City

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

doc7558l6syf0o11ses1p2k_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening