Frasers Hospitality veteran Choe Peng Sum named new Pan Pacific CEO

THE UOL Group-owned Pan Pacific Hotels Group will soon be led by a Frasers Hospitality veteran, the parent company announced on Friday.

Choe Peng Sum, 59, will take over as chief executive of Pan Pacific Hotels Group on Sept 1, reporting directly to UOL CEO Liam Wee Sin. He will manage and develop the Pan Pacific Hotels Group's hotels and serviced apartments, under the Pan Pacific and Parkroyal brands.

Mr Choe was the CEO of Frasers Hospitality International from 1996 to 2019, and will be a senior adviser to mainboard-listed Frasers Property until August.

Lothar Nessmann, Mr Choe's predecessor at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, stepped down on June 30 after just over two years on the job as CEO. The resignation, according to a bourse filing at the time, was for Mr Nessmann "to pursue other personal interests".

UOL shed S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent to close at S$7.50 on Friday before the announcement. Frasers Property lost S$0.03 or 1.62 per cent to end at S$1.82 on Friday.