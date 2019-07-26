You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality veteran Choe Peng Sum named new Pan Pacific CEO

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 8:10 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE UOL Group-owned Pan Pacific Hotels Group will soon be led by a Frasers Hospitality veteran, the parent company announced on Friday.

Choe Peng Sum, 59, will take over as chief executive of Pan Pacific Hotels Group on Sept 1, reporting directly to UOL CEO Liam Wee Sin. He will manage and develop the Pan Pacific Hotels Group's hotels and serviced apartments, under the Pan Pacific and Parkroyal brands.

Mr Choe was the CEO of Frasers Hospitality International from 1996 to 2019, and will be a senior adviser to mainboard-listed Frasers Property until August.

Lothar Nessmann, Mr Choe's predecessor at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, stepped down on June 30 after just over two years on the job as CEO. The resignation, according to a bourse filing at the time, was for Mr Nessmann "to pursue other personal interests".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOL shed S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent to close at S$7.50 on Friday before the announcement. Frasers Property lost S$0.03 or 1.62 per cent to end at S$1.82 on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_factorys_260723.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

nz_factorys_260723_0.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_dyson_260719_38.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Billionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property

Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q1 net profit up 2.7% to S$41.6m on lower expenses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly