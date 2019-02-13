You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality's chief Choe Peng Sum to retire

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 6:07 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

doc74274i6pkyv67aufkid_doc6ueb6d8phe1f2k9h7qu.jpg
Choe Peng Sum will retire as chief executive of Frasers Hospitality from Feb 15.
file photo

AFTER over 20 years at the helm of Frasers Hospitality, Choe Peng Sum, 58, will retire on Friday as chief executive.

He will take up the role of senior adviser to Frasers Property from this weekend.

The recruitment of Mr Choe's successor is "progressing well", the property group said in a statement.

Frasers Property's chief executive, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, said: "During his tenure, Peng Sum strengthened Frasers Hospitality’s management bench strength and set up an international infrastructure as he grew the portfolio under management from Fraser Suites in Singapore in 1998 to more than 150 serviced residences and hotels in 80 cities with assets under management valued at S$4.8 billion. Under his stewardship, Peng Sum built a well-recognised highly awarded global brand and launched Frasers Hospitality Trust, the first global hotel and serviced residence trust to be listed on the SGX."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Choe said: "I am honoured and privileged to have worked alongside an amazing team and I am thankful to them all for their commitment, and many, for their dedicated long service to Frasers Hospitality. I am confident that Frasers Hospitality will continue to grow from strength to strength under the very capable hands of the leadership team at Frasers Hospitality. I look forward to transitioning to a new stage in my life.”

Frasers Property  closed at S$1.70, up S$0.01 or 0.59 per cent before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

NetLink NBN Trust Q3 net profit down by 9.4% as costs mount

Malaysia shares close lower on Wednesday

Sunvic Chemical directed to put equity sale proceeds in escrow

Chasen Q3 profit dips 5% to S$1.27m, declares first interim dividend in 10 years

Brokers' take: OCBC downgrades HPH Trust to 'sell'; DBS maintains 'hold'

Sevak Q4 earnings drop 32.9% to S$280,000

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

file6uxafkgnal4fx4xqa1r.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents in 2018 post highest annual growth since 2010: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening