Frasers Logistics, Frasers Commercial Trust planning to merge: sources

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust are planning to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, as consolidation among Singapore's real estate investment trusts (Reits) gathers pace.

The combined company will manage almost 100 properties worth US$4 billion across Singapore, Australia and Europe, including warehouses, offices and business parks, according to their websites.

The people declined to be named as the information is still private.

A deal would be at the least the fourth among Singapore-listed Reits this year. CapitaLand Ltd kicked things off in January, striking a S$6 billion deal with Temasek Holdings Pte for Ascendas Pte and Singbridge Pte.

In April, OUE Commercial Reit agreed to buy OUE Hospitality Trust to create one of Singapore's 10 biggest Reits. Then in July, Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust agreed to create the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific region, with S$7.6 billion of assets comprising serviced residences and hotels.

Shares of both Frasers Logistics and Frasers Commercial were halted from trading on Singapore's stock exchange on Thursday, pending an announcement.

Frasers Property, backed by Thailand's TCC Assets, is the main sponsor for both Reits.

A spokesman for Frasers Logistics declined to comment. Frasers Commercial didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

