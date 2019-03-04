You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 9:08 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE manager of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) on Monday said that the real estate investment trust (Reit) will be included in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index) from March 19, 2019.

Robert Wallace, CEO of the manager, said the entry into the "leading benchmark index for institutional real-estate investors" is a "major milestone". He added that this will further raise FLT's trading liquidity and visibility to global investors. 

The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series is an international real estate investment index developed by FTSE Group in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) to track the performance of listed real estate companies and Reits worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

DBS India to set up over 100 branches, kiosks in next 1-2 years

Thakral family entity makes partial offer to increase stake in Thakral

Chuan Hup acquiring office units at The Central

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Yangzijiang to 'hold', but raises fair value to S$1.44

Sakae unit to provide consultancy services to Vietnam city's development plan

Pine Capital interim CEO quits as shareholders call for removal vote; names new independent director

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

w4.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month in Feb

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening