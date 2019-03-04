Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

THE manager of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) on Monday said that the real estate investment trust (Reit) will be included in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index) from March 19, 2019.

Robert Wallace, CEO of the manager, said the entry into the "leading benchmark index for institutional real-estate investors" is a "major milestone". He added that this will further raise FLT's trading liquidity and visibility to global investors.

The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series is an international real estate investment index developed by FTSE Group in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) to track the performance of listed real estate companies and Reits worldwide.