You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q3 DPU up 2.9%

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 9:19 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) posted a 2.9 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.8 Singapore cents for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, it announced on Wednesday night after the market closed.

The reit's gross revenue for the quarter was up 22.6 per cent to A$49.3 million, from A$40.2 million for the year-ago period. Adjusted net property income was up 27.4 per cent to A$39.3 million from A$30.8 million previously.

Distributable income was A$30.7 million, up 22.4 per cent from A$25 million.

The quarter saw three leases executed in Australia, for a total gross lettable area of 118,279 sq m. As at June 30, FLT's portfolio remained at near full occupancy of 99.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at June 30, FLT’s aggregate leverage was 36.3 per cent, "providing adequate available debt headroom for growth", said the reit's manager. Total borrowings were A$1.08 billion, 81 per cent of which were at fixed interest rates.

Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust units closed unchanged at S$1.05 on Wednesday before the results release.

Companies & Markets

Moya Holdings net profit up more than five-fold to S$7.2m

Kingboard Copper Q2 net profit up 50.4% to HK$6.6m

BreadTalk Q2 net profit up 10.5% to S$2.4m

Pacific Radiance granted moratorium on creditors' actions

Hi-P Intl posts 18.6% drop in Q2 net profit

Ezion announces changes in senior management

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening