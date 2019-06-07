Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

THE trustee of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) has signed an agreement to secure up to A$170 million (S$161.8 million) in loan facilities.

The lenders are DBS, OCBC and UOB, the trust's manager said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday night.

OCBC will act as green loan coordinator while DBS will be the facility agent.

The new loan agreement follows FLT's divestment of an Australian property through two separate sales of A$5.4 million and A$15 million.

FLT units closed up 1.72 per cent or S$0.02 at S$1.18 on Thursday.