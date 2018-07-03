You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust sells Australian property for A$90.5m

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 9:47 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

THE manager of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) on Tuesday said that it has sold a property in Australia for A$90.5 million (S$90.5 million) through its trustee.

The property on 80 Hartley Street, Smeaton Grange is located in New South Wales, Australia, and comprises a cross-dock, regional distribution facility with a high clearance warehouse, office accommodation of 2,033 square metres, among other things. The property was purpose-built for Coles Supermarkets Australia and will have a remaining lease term of about five years, upon extension of the existing lease.

The sale price represents a 40.3 per cent premium above the book value of the property as at March 31, 2018, and a 39.2 per cent premium over the original purchase price paid by FLT when the property was acquired during FLT’s listing in 2016.

In a media statement, Robert Wallace, chief executive officer of the real estate investment trust (Reit) manager, said: “The proposed divestment of 80 Hartley Street is in line with our ongoing efforts to divest non-core assets and optimise the quality of FLT’s logistics and industrial portfolio. The estimated net proceeds from the sale will provide FLT with greater financial flexibility, as we continue to pursue value enhancement opportunities.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FLT’s portfolio will now comprise 60 properties in Australia, 17 in Germany and four in the Netherlands, with a total value of about A$2.8 billion.

The estimated net proceeds from the proposed divestment is approximately A$82.2 million.

Units of FLT closed at S$1.05 on Tuesday, up one Singapore cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Former PM Najib arrested

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

file6zsiin72cht6t8hyg76.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening