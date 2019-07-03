Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to buy 12 properties for A$644.7m from Frasers Property

The Dana & Pinnacle & Licensing Facility in Victoria, Australia, is one of the three freehold Australian properties to be acquired by Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust.

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) is planning to acquire 12 freehold logistics properties – nine in Germany and three in Australia – from its sponsor Frasers Property for A$644.7 million (S$612.5 million).

FLT, a real estate investment trust (Reit), entered into sale and purchase agreements with subsidiaries of Frasers Property for the proposed acquisition, FLT’s manager said on Wednesday morning.

The manager will finance the acquisition with a combination of equity and borrowings.

The acquisition is set to be completed by the end of August this year, subject to, among other things, approval from unitholders of FLT.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It is expected to increase FLT’s distribution per unit.

Frasers Property said in a separate bourse filing on Wednesday that its divestment of the properties is in line with its strategy to recycle capital.

“This enables the group to both optimise capital productivity and support the growth of its Reits,” Frasers Property said.

The divestment is not expected to have any material effect on Frasers Property’s net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for the current financial year.

Frasers Property is a controlling unitholder of FLT, holding about 21.2 per cent of the Reit’s units as at July 3, and also wholly owns the Reit manager.

The agreed property price of A$644.7 million comprises the 320.3 million euro (A$519.2 million or S$493.3 million) purchase price for the nine German properties and A$125.5 million for the three Australian properties.

This works out to around A$507.2 million (S$481.8 million) in aggregate consideration after taking into account, among others, the effective interests that FLT will be acquiring, as adjusted for the aggregate net assets and liabilities of the property holding companies which hold the new German properties as well as the amount of inter-company loans to be assigned to FLT at the deal's close.

The 12 properties have a total gross lettable area (GLA) of about 297,000 square metres (sq m) and are 100 per cent freehold, with 100 per cent occupancy and a long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 8.6 years as at March 31.

They are located within the major logistics hubs of Germany and Australia. Tenants include multinational corporations with investment-grade ratings and public-listed corporations such as Hermes, Bosch, Kentner, FDM, and Edeka.

All of the leases have consumer price index-linked indexation or fixed escalations.

The proposed acquisition will strengthen FLT through geographical diversification, higher proportion of freehold properties, reduced tenant concentration and a longer WALE of 6.7 years, from 6.5 years as at March 31, said Robert Wallace, chief executive officer of the Reit manager.

Units of FLT ended trading on Tuesday up one Singapore cent at S$1.22.

Shares of Frasers Property closed down one cent at S$1.86 on Monday.