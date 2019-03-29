You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to divest Australia facility for A$17.25m

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 7:17 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust's (FLT) manager announced on Friday that it will be divesting its property at 63-79 South Park Drive, Dandenong South, Victoria, Australia for A$17.25 million (S$16.6 million).

The sum is at a 13.1 per cent premium to the property's book value of A$15.25 million as at Sept 30 2018, and a 4.5 per cent premium to the original purchase price of A$16.5 million at FLT's initial public offering in 2016.

The estimated net proceeds from the proposed divestment is approximately A$16.7 million, after taking into account divestment fees of A$862,502 to be paid to the Reit Manager and other divestment-related expenses.

The net divestment proceeds may be used for funding potential acquisition opportunities, reducing existing debt and other general corporate purposes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Robert Wallace, CEO of the Reit Manager, said: "63-79 South Park Drive is an older, non-core manufacturing-suited facility with an imminent lease expiry. The proposed sale of the Property is timely and in line with our proactive asset management and portfolio rebalancing strategies."

Upon completion of the proposed divestment, FLT's portfolio will comprise 60 properties in Australia, 17 in Germany and five in the Netherlands, with a total value of approximately A$3 billion.

The proposed divestment is expected to be completed by the first half of 2019 and is not expected to have any material impact on the net asset value and distribution per unit of FLT for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

Companies & Markets

Tianjin Zhong Xin posts net profit of 567.8m yuan for FY2018

PSA chairman Fock Siew Wah retiring, to be replaced by deputy

PUB accedes to Tuaspring’s request to extend default notice period

Alliance Healthcare Group eyes Catalist listing in Singapore

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Shinvest Holding flags first half-year loss

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

doc74oqfqycf6vupt3y333_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-grab2-29.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening