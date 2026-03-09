Frasers Property appoints Tony Lombardo as new group COO

This position will be effective Oct 1, 2026

Tony Lombardo has nearly 30 years of international experience across real estate development, investment management, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Property on Monday (Mar 9) announced the appointment of Tony Lombardo as its new group chief operating officer (COO), effective Oct 1, 2026.

He will report to the group chief executive officer and will be based in Singapore.

Lombardo is currently the group CEO and managing director of real estate company Lendlease; he will step down from these positions in August 2026.

The statement indicated that the incoming group COO has nearly 30 years of international experience across real estate development, investment management, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy.

He has held senior leadership roles across Asia, Australia and the US as well.

In this new role, Lombardo, 52, will work closely with the group chief executive officer Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi and other members of the executive leadership team to advance Frasers Property’s strategic priorities under the OneFrasers operating model.

The leadership team will also work to strengthen capital execution discipline, enterprise integration and delivery across the group’s multinational portfolio.

Monday’s statement also noted that Lombardo will lead group investments and Frasers Property Capital, with a mandate to drive cross‑portfolio optimisation, enterprise-wide synergies and disciplined capital deployment.

Shares of Frasers Property ended 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.995 on Friday.